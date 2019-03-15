WOOD, Allan Gerald:
Passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 89 years. Husband of Judy Wood (deceased), and loved father of Stephen Wood.
May he now rest in peace
Messages for the Family may be sent to PO Box 5153, Christchurch 8051. At Allan's request a Private Cremation will be held. Any donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated.
Published in The Press on Mar. 15, 2019