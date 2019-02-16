SMITH,
Allan Gordon Lindsay:
Passed away suddenly on Friday February 15, 2019 in the company of his Wigram Airforce Museum friends. Aged 88. Dearly loved husband for 65 years of Joan and dearly loved father and father-in-law of Jillian and Gary Bonniface and Karen and Bill McElhinney. Loved Poppa of Clare, Ryan and Sean Bonniface, Paul McElhinney, Sandi and Dutch van Barneveld. Favourite Great-Poppa of Luke, Dane and Scott. Funeral details to follow.
Published in The Press from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2019