CROMBIE, Allan:
Dearly loved and most adoring husband of Carol; Best and most adoring Daddio of Robyn, Elizabeth and Rachael; best father-in-law of Phil and Grant; beloved Grandad and Greybeard of Bruce, Nathan, Matthew, Danielle, Hannah, Sarah and Grayson. Adored son (Buns) of Eileen and David. Beloved master of Casey. Allan slipped away from us all on Friday, March 29, 2019, leaving a great gap in our lives. Allan, thanks for everything. A small family gathering was held to celebrate his life at Allan's home in Canterbury.
Published in The Press on Apr. 10, 2019