GUINEY, Alister Henry (Ali):
Passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Hospice Marlborough with his loving wife Jean at his side. Father of Alena Keating, loved son of the late Ian and Marjorie, loved brother and brother-in-law of the late David, Sue and Mark, Val and John Manson, Peter, and Alan, loved son-in-law of Betty and the late John Roughan, brother-in-law of Richard and Linda, Terry and Shirley, Brian and Mere, Darryl and Rachel, and Andrea Sheridan. A loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Messages may be sent to 43 Kowhai Drive, Renwick 7204. A funeral service for Ali will be held at the Renwick Community Memorial Hall, 27 High Street, Renwick, at 10.00am, on Saturday, April 27, followed by burial at Fairhall Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Apr. 24, 2019