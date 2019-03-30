Acknowledgment

BIRD, Alister Sydney (Jack):

Sue, Deanna, Juliet, and Justin and their families, along with Jack's sisters Margaret, Pamela, Christine, and Valerie; and the late John Malvae and Peter and families wish to sincerely extend to everyone their heartfelt thanks to those who expressed love and support to us at the passing of a loved husband, father, grandfather and brother. Your visits, condolences, food, cards and beautiful floral tributes were all greatly appreciated by us, and will always be remembered. A very special thank you to all who attended the wonderful tribute of celebration of Jack's life, we were humbled by such a good attendance of friends and acquaintances accumulated over his life time; and to those who gave a donation to Ranui House hematology cancer accommodation facility, a very big thank you. To Wendy Millichamp for her professional and fun-filled officiating of Jack's funeral, we thank you sincerely. Also we express a big thank you to Dr Chris Ryan, the Ashburton Hospital Respiratory Division, and the many wonderful Ashburton District Nurses for their regular visits to our home during Jack's illness. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our genuine thanks to you all.

That man is a success who has lived well, laughed often, and loved much.



Published in The Press on Mar. 30, 2019 Print | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers