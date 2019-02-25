BIRD, Alister Sydney (Jack):
On February 24, 2019. Peacefully at Ashburton Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. In his 72nd year. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Sue. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Deanna and Paul Bell, Juliet and Adrian Kell, and Justin Bird. Dearly loved grandad of Ashleigh, Kieren, Sophie, and Marshall; Riley; and Charli. Messages to the Bird family, PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. Donations to Ranui House in memory of Jack would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Jack's life will be held at the Hotel Ashburton, Racecourse Road, Ashburton on Wednesday, February 27, commencing at 1.30pm. Followed by private family interment.
Published in The Press on Feb. 25, 2019