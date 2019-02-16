Alistair DOUGLAS

DOUGLAS,
Alistair Dawson (Al):
On February 14, 2019, passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital following a short illness, aged 78 years. Loved husband of the late Lois, loved father and father-in-law of Debbie, Todd and Sarah, Jane and Mike, beloved Grand-Al of James, and Zoe; Liam, and Kate; Tom, Jonty, and Ben. Cherished brother of Gub, and Stu, special companion and friend of Erica. Special thanks to the staff at the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit, Christchurch Hospital, and Nurse Maude Hospital for their wonderful care of Dad. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Alistair Douglas, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to The Bone Marrow Cancer Trust would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Al's life will be held in the Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, February 22, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press on Feb. 16, 2019
