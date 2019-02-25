LEONI, Alison Ruth
(nee Crump):
On Friday, February 22, 2019, Ali passed away suddenly, at home, aged 62 years. Very dearly loved Mumma of Kelly, Lenora, Alistair, Keith, and Rachel. Cherished Nana of all her grandchildren. Loved sister of Julia.
Always loving,
Always loved.
Messages to the Leoni family, PO Box 26112, Christchurch. A service to celebrate Ali's life will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner Keighleys Road and 447 Linwood Avenue, on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Feb. 25, 2019