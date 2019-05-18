HENDERSON,

Alison May (nee Briggs):

9.10.1939 - 11.5.2019

Formerly of Kaiapoi, now of Perth, Australia. We are sad to advise that after a short illness Alison passed away surrounded by her family. Alison was dearly loved by her late husband Tom, her daughters Jenny Broadhurst, and Carole and son-in-law Russell Stone. She was a treasured Nana of Leevi, Prisk, Durham, Keiran, and Sarah Stone, and great-grandson Lukas. Alison was the loved eldest daughter of the late Cliff and Alice, a loved sister of Jan and the late Trevor Brott, Coleen Briggs, and the late Maurice Briggs, and loved sister-in-law of Pam and the late Wit Alexander, Andrew Henderson, and Dulcie and Denis Bell. Loved by all her nieces and nephews. Messages to Jenny Broadhurst c/- 42 Wychwood Crescent, Christchurch 8053.



