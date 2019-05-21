ANSLEY, Alison Joan:
Passed away unexpectedly in San Francisco on May 9, 2019. Beloved wife of Ross Ansley. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Christopher and Caroline, Catherine and Christopher, and treasured wol to Sofia, Eli, and Oscar. A service to celebrate the life of Alison will be held at St Chad's Church, cnr of Buckleys Road and Carnarvon Sreet, Linwood, Christchurch, on Saturday, May 25, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to World Vision would be appreciated. Communications may be sent to 7/155 Salisbury Street, Christchurch.
Published in The Press on May 21, 2019