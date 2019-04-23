Alida KEEREWEER

KEEREWEER, Alida (Lida):
On April 20, 2019 peacefully at Karadean Rest Home, Oxford, aged 87 years. Loved wife of the late Andy, loved mother, mother-in-law and Oma, the Matriarch of her Clan. A special thanks to Oxford hospital and Karadean, for their wonderful care of Mum.
You will always stay in our hearts

Messages to the Keereweer family C/o P O box 26112 Christchurch 8148. In accordance with Lida's wishes a private cremation has been held. A gathering for the Scattering of Lida's Ashes will take place at the Harewood Crematorium, meeting in the chapel, on Friday, April 26th at 3.30pm.

Published in The Press on Apr. 23, 2019
