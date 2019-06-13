NEALE, Alice June (June):
June passed away peacefully on June 12, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 91. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sandra and David Beckingham, Gary and Valley, Brett and Sue. Adored Nana June to her grandchildren Michael, Tim, Jeremy, Sophie, Josh, Kane, Ashleigh and their partners and her great-grandchildren Harper, Kieran and Nathan. A loved sister and sister-in-law of Molly (deceased) and Norm Lee, and special friend of Borrie. June's family would like to thank the staff at Archer Village and Archer Care for their wonderful care of June. Messages to The Neale family, c/- PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. A celebration of June's life will be held at Archer Village, 166 Colombo St, on Saturday, June 15, at 2.00pm, thereafter a private cremation.
Published in The Press from June 13 to June 15, 2019