McDONOUGH, Alice Bailey:
Passed peacefully on June 1, 2019, at Christchurch, in her 94th year. Dearly loved daughter of the late Maurice and Bridget McDonough. Alice was a loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty, great-aunty, and great-great-aunty of her many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the staff at Radius Hawthorne for their wonderful care of Alice. Messages can be forwarded to the McDonough Family, c/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A Mass will be celebrated at Ss Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Nicholls Road, Halswell, on Thursday, June 6, at 11.00am, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press from June 4 to June 5, 2019