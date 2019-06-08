BARWELL,

Alfred George (Alf): QSM

92. Dearly beloved husband of Nesta and father to Rachel and Joe Barwell, much loved brother of Mary Wallis and uncle to Michael Reid, former husband to Thelma (nee Finley), brother-in-law to Rona Lawrence, step-grandfather to Josh, Gareth, Kyle and Maya Bulliff and Matthew and Jason Groom, step-great-grandfather to Savanna Groom, passed away quietly on Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Waikanae, Kapiti Coast. An early graduate of Lincoln College, Canterbury, Alf will be remembered for his innovative thinking, sage advice and life-long contribution to the farming community in the South Island and his agricultural advisory role in Tanzania in the mid 1970s. In his retirement, Alf travelled overseas and hiked extensively with Nesta, pursued his interests in winemaking, wood-working, special cake-baking and vegetable gardening. A service will be held at 2.00pm, on Tuesday, June 11, in the Community Centre, Winara Villas, 49 Elizabeth Street, Waikanae. A memorial service will also be held at 2.00pm, on Tuesday, June 18, at St Peter's Anglican Church parish hall, 23 Yaldhurst Road, Upper Riccarton, Christchurch. Gratitude is extended by Nesta and Alf's children to the amazing and kind staff at Winara Rest Home in Waikanae, who took such great care of Alf in his final year of life. Flowers and cards can be sent to Nesta Barwell, Unit 16, Winara Villas, 49 Elizabeth Street, Waikanae.

