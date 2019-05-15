McDONALD, Alec (Mac):
Passed after a long fight on Thursday, May 9, 2019, surrounded by family. Loved and cherished husband of Val for 58 years. Dearly loved Dad and father-in-law of Ken and Raylene, Graeme (deceased), and Sharon and Mark. Adored Poppy of Briar and Katie.
Now at Peace
A limb has fallen from
the family tree
that says 'Grieve not for me'
Remember the BEST TIMES, the laughter, the song,
the good life I lived
while I was STRONG.
On Alec's request, a private cremation and service has already taken place.
Published in The Press from May 15 to May 18, 2019