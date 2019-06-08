WAGENVOORT,
Albertus (Bert):
Passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019, aged 82, in Nelson. Very dearly loved husband of Anna (Anne); treasured Pop and father-in-law of Phillip and Hania, and Ingrid and Ron; much loved stepfather of Roydon (deceased), and Angela (deceased); adored Pop of his grandsons and their partners, Karl and Lisa, James and Ava, Mark and Ani, Liam and Elizabeth; and great-grandchildren Leah, and Lachie; loved brother and brother-in-law of Rien and Natallia, Leni and the late Gary Rodgers; and uncle of Karla, and Kevin. Great friend and brother-in-law of Ian (deceased), Graeme (deceased), and Murray Fowke. Bert was a very talented artist and musician. He had a great sense of humour and was very much loved and cherished by all his family. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Summerset Care Centre for their wonderful care of Bert. To honour Bert's wishes a private family funeral has been held.
Published in The Press on June 8, 2019