KING,
Albert Reginald (Reg):
(NZ Royal Engineers Y821720)
15.08.1935 - 09.04.2019
Reg passed away suddenly but peacefully, after a brief illness, at Admatha Rest Home. Dearly loved husband of Betty for 64 years, much loved dad of Sue and Chris, Wendy and Greg, Philip and Andrea, Jayne, Jacqui and Steve, Robyn and Tim. He was a loved and respected grandad and great-grandad. Thanks to the amazing staff at Admatha for their love and care of Reg. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Reginald King, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Funeral Service for Reg will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, April 15, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press on Apr. 13, 2019