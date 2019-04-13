Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Albert Reginald (Reg):

(NZ Royal Engineers Y821720)

15.08.1935 - 09.04.2019

Reg passed away suddenly but peacefully, after a brief illness, at Admatha Rest Home. Dearly loved husband of Betty for 64 years, much loved dad of Sue and Chris, Wendy and Greg, Philip and Andrea, Jayne, Jacqui and Steve, Robyn and Tim. He was a loved and respected grandad and great-grandad. Thanks to the amazing staff at Admatha for their love and care of Reg. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Reginald King, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Funeral Service for Reg will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, April 15, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.







KING,Albert Reginald (Reg):(NZ Royal Engineers Y821720)15.08.1935 - 09.04.2019Reg passed away suddenly but peacefully, after a brief illness, at Admatha Rest Home. Dearly loved husband of Betty for 64 years, much loved dad of Sue and Chris, Wendy and Greg, Philip and Andrea, Jayne, Jacqui and Steve, Robyn and Tim. He was a loved and respected grandad and great-grandad. Thanks to the amazing staff at Admatha for their love and care of Reg. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Reginald King, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Funeral Service for Reg will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, April 15, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Published in The Press on Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers