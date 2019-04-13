Albert DAVEY

DAVEY,
Albert Arthur Rex (Rex):
Chic passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 90. Dearly loved husband of the late Natalie, treasured father and father-in-law of Rex and Kaylene, Christine and Michael, Gina and Dave. Loved granddad to Emma, Shane, Vanessa, Karren, Kylie, Natasha, Sian, Olivia, and the late James and Claudia, and great-grandad of Jarrod, Courtney, Lucien, Nicolas, Blake, Maia, Kaiden, Azalea, Arlo, Billie, Kimberlee, Natalie, Brooklyn and Skylar. Messages c/- the Davey family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. A celebration of Rex's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel (entrance off Wilkinson's Road), Today (Saturday), April 13, at 2.30pm.

Published in The Press on Apr. 13, 2019
