WILKIN, Alan Charles:
In his 96th year. Passed on March 15, 2019. Beloved son of the late Alice (nee Jones) and Frank Wilkin. Much loved brother of Bob (dec), Jack (dec), Jean (dec), Dolce (dec), Zoe (dec), Douglas (dec), Frank (dec), Mari (dec), and Violet. Loved uncle of Beryl and all his nieces and nephews. With grateful thanks to the staff of Bainfield Park Invercargill for their love and exemplary care for Alan for the 10 years he lived with them.
Published in The Press on Mar. 16, 2019