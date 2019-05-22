REID, Alan John:
Of Masterton (Akaroa), on May 20, 2019, aged 81, at home after a short illness. Dearly loved husband of Lois. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Deidre and Richard, Shelley and Mark (deceased), and Cindy and Chris. Beloved Grandad of Kady and Mike, Jemma, Sam; Toby and Rachel, Thomas and Tyla; Laura, Catherine, and Blair. Great-Grandad of Hugo. Thank you to Dr Marius Keyser. A service for Alan will be held at The Village Chapel, 4 - 6 High Street, Kuripuni, Masterton, on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to The Cancer Society are appreciated.
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in The Press from May 22 to May 24, 2019