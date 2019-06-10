GUERIN, Alan Robert:
Sadly taken from us on June 6, 2019, aged 53 years. Dearly loved son of Barney and Zena, much loved brother and brother-in-law of Graeme (deceased), Carol and Andrew Hawke, Marie Guerin, Wayne and Karla, and a loved nephew, uncle and cousin. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Alan Guerin, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch, 8545. A Service to celebrate Alan's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, June 14, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on June 10, 2019