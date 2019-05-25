GEORGE, Alan Henry:
On May 22, 2019, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, aged 82 years. Dearly loved and adored husband of Val for 63 years, cherished and loving dad and father-in-law of Linn and the late Norman, Chris and Pauline, Robyn and Zane, Craig and Veronica, and a much loved granddad, great-granddad, and brother. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Alan George, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John in memory of Alan would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Alan's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, May 28, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
