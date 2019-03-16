Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan FAZACKERLEY. View Sign

FAZACKERLEY, Alan:

On March 8, 2019, following a short illness at Box Hill Hospital, Melbourne, aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, and adored father and father-in-law of Chris and Amanda (deceased), Jason and Rebekah, and twins Matthew and Anthony (both deceased). Treasured Grandpa, Pop, Pop-Star of Samuel, Gabrielle and David, Shekinah and Jack, Elianna, Thomas and Nicholas; and Pop-Pa of Oliver and Mahalia. A celebration service for his life was held by family and friends on Thursday, March 14, at Stairway Church, Melbourne. We will miss you so much; your kindness, gentleness, wisdom and the twinkle in your eye. We carry you in our hearts until we meet again.

For if we live, we live to the Lord; and if we die,

we die to the Lord.

Romans 14:8



