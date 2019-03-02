CAIRNS, Alan:
Passed away peacefully at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village on Thursday, February 28, 2019, aged 94 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Rhonda and Dave Chalk, Val and the late Peter Goulding. Cherished grandfather of Stephen, Karyn and Alastair, Karl and Jane, Adam and Amy. Great-grandfather of Kyra, Anthea, Meredith, and Bradley, and great-great-grandfather of Jackson.
Special thanks to the caring staff at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village who cared for dad with dedication and respect. Messages to the family of Alan Cairns c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013 or www.heavenaddress.co.nz. In lieu of flowers donations to Christchurch RSA Trust Board would be appreciated and may be made online only at bit.ly/acairns2802. A celebration of Alan's life will be held at the Christchurch Memorial RSA (parking available next door), 74 Armagh Street, Christchurch, on Monday, March 4, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press on Mar. 2, 2019