Passed away peacefully at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village on Thursday, February 28, 2019, aged 94 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Rhonda and Dave Chalk, Val and the late Peter Goulding. Cherished grandfather of Stephen, Karyn and Alastair, Karl and Jane, Adam and Amy. Great-grandfather of Kyra, Anthea, Meredith, and Bradley, and great-great-grandfather of Jackson.

Dearly loved and

sadly missed

Special thanks to the caring staff at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village who cared for dad with dedication and respect. Messages to the family of Alan Cairns c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013 or







