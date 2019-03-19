Alaister WOOD

Death Notice
Guest Book
  • "Thank you "JacK" for being my Dad's friend. I am so sorry..."
    - Julie Fosbender
  • "Our deepest sympathy to you all.Scott & Noeline"
  • "A great big man "Jack" as I remember him. Family friend and..."
    - Craig Mason
  • "So very sad to hear of Alaister's passing. We fondly..."

WOOD,
Alaister Graeme (Big Al):
Suddenly at work near Mt Nimrod, Cave, on Friday, March 15, 2019, aged 63 years. Son of the late Ray and Jessie Wood. Loved father and father-in-law of Jessica and Arron, Sophie and Matthew. Much loved Grandad Al to Hamish and Hunter. A service celebrating Alaister's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to 13 Transport Lane, Oxford 7430.

logo
Published in The Press on Mar. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.