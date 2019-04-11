JACKSON,

Aileen Edith Elizabeth
(formerly Fuller):
On April 9, 2019, peacefully at Diana Isaac Retirement Village, aged 95 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Heather and Gordon Scandrett. Loved wife of the late Peter Jackson and the late Tony Fuller, loved sister of the late Daphne Bamford and family. Special thanks to all the staff at Diana Isaac for their care of Aileen. Messages to the family of Aileen Jackson, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. The Funeral Service for Aileen will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Monday, April 15, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019