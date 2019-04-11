Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aileen JACKSON. View Sign



Aileen Edith Elizabeth

(formerly Fuller):

On April 9, 2019, peacefully at Diana Isaac Retirement Village, aged 95 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Heather and Gordon Scandrett. Loved wife of the late Peter Jackson and the late Tony Fuller, loved sister of the late Daphne Bamford and family. Special thanks to all the staff at Diana Isaac for their care of Aileen. Messages to the family of Aileen Jackson, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. The Funeral Service for Aileen will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Monday, April 15, at 11.00am.







JACKSON,Aileen Edith Elizabeth(formerly Fuller):On April 9, 2019, peacefully at Diana Isaac Retirement Village, aged 95 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Heather and Gordon Scandrett. Loved wife of the late Peter Jackson and the late Tony Fuller, loved sister of the late Daphne Bamford and family. Special thanks to all the staff at Diana Isaac for their care of Aileen. Messages to the family of Aileen Jackson, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. The Funeral Service for Aileen will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Monday, April 15, at 11.00am. Published in The Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers