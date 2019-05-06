GROEN, Agnes Maria

(nee Molenaar):

On May 3, 2019, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital with family by her side, aged 74 years. Beloved wife of the late John Groen, cherished friend of Gavin. Survived by her three sons, Rick, Marcel and John Groen. Much loved and fun-loving Oma to her five grandchildren; Bella, Eliza, Alex, Emma and Ollie Groen. Messages may be addressed to the Groen family, C/-15 Genoa Avenue, Rolleston 7614. Agnes will be at her home address of 33 Kowai Street, Leithfield Beach, on Tuesday, May 7, between 11am-2pm for anybody that would like to visit her. Agnes would love a flower from your garden to be placed in her casket.



