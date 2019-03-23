CUNNIFFE,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnes CUNNIFFE.
Agnes Burt (Nan):
On March 20, 2019, peacefully at Bethsaida Rest Home. Aged 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Tom. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Alan and Vivienne; Barbara and Qamar Zaman; Lyn and Alan Gare; Paul and Margaret. Special Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages to 24 Blairich View, Blenheim 7201. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Cancer Society, c/- PO Box 233, Blenheim 7240. At Nan's request a private cremation will be held.
Published in The Press on Mar. 23, 2019