JOPSON, Adelaide Marjory:
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, aged 80. Much loved wife of the late Alby. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Rick and Mary, Ann and Debra, Janine and Andy. Loved Grandma of Hollie, Kurt, and Prue, and much loved great-grandma, and aunty. Messages for Adelaide's family may be posted to the Jopson family, C/- PO Box 31300, Ilam, Christchurch 8444. The Service to Celebrate Adelaide's life will be held at Palmer Lounge, Cnr Harewood Road and Wilmott Street, Papanui, on Saturday, March 30, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Mar. 29, 2019