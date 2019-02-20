Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adam HOPKINS. View Sign

HOPKINS, Adam Karl:

20.2.2001

Where have all those

years gone, Adam?

It seems like yesterday you were a breathing, living, loving, laughing man, enjoying life with us all. Today, we still grieve for your presence lost 18 years ago, and yet there still strongly resonates in our hearts and memories the real YOU, our Adam, our son, brother, uncle, nephew, friend - a continuing spiritual presence that warms us all with the promise of renewed contact in God's time in His eternal home. We look forward to that time. Continue to rest in peace our beloved Adam.

Loved and missed, always

- Mum (Lynette), Peter, Sonia, Dylan, Taniesha, extended family, and friends.





