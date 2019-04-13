MAXWELL,
Passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019, at Midddlepark Rest Home with family at her side; aged 86 years. Much loved wife of the late Murray Edward Maxwell, dearly loved Mum of Bill and Sarah and Heather (Max) and Steve. Loved Nanny of Bonnie and Niamh; Caitlyn and Amy. Rosemary's family would like to express a heartfelt thanks to the staff of Middlepark Rest Home for their loving care and support. A Celebration of the Mass will be held in Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church, 106 Main South Road, Sockburn, on Tuesday, April 16, at 10.30am, followed by interment at the Shands Road Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Apr. 13, 2019