Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ada MAXWELL. View Sign



Ada ''Rosemary'' Anne:

Passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019, at Midddlepark Rest Home with family at her side; aged 86 years. Much loved wife of the late Murray Edward Maxwell, dearly loved Mum of Bill and Sarah and Heather (Max) and Steve. Loved Nanny of Bonnie and Niamh; Caitlyn and Amy. Rosemary's family would like to express a heartfelt thanks to the staff of Middlepark Rest Home for their loving care and support. A Celebration of the Mass will be held in Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church, 106 Main South Road, Sockburn, on Tuesday, April 16, at 10.30am, followed by interment at the Shands Road Cemetery.







MAXWELL,Ada ''Rosemary'' Anne:Passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019, at Midddlepark Rest Home with family at her side; aged 86 years. Much loved wife of the late Murray Edward Maxwell, dearly loved Mum of Bill and Sarah and Heather (Max) and Steve. Loved Nanny of Bonnie and Niamh; Caitlyn and Amy. Rosemary's family would like to express a heartfelt thanks to the staff of Middlepark Rest Home for their loving care and support. A Celebration of the Mass will be held in Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church, 106 Main South Road, Sockburn, on Tuesday, April 16, at 10.30am, followed by interment at the Shands Road Cemetery. Published in The Press on Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers