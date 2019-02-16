Aaron COUCHMAN

  • "Deepest sympathy on your loss Kent Horsfield"
  • "So sorry to hear of your loss. Our thoughts are with you..."
    - Karen Sinclair
  • "Farewell my friend, you will be sadly missed. I will always..."
    - Steve Carran
  • "From Bruce and Julie Maher, Mahia Beach, NZ x"
  • "Going to miss having someone to talk to about our shared..."
    - Teresa Cousins

COUCHMAN,
Aaron Stewart:
G56632 Major RNZALR. On February 9, 2019, in Canberra whilst out cycling. Dearly loved husband of Rachel, proud father of Kaitlyn and Brennan, much loved son of Stewart and Christine, and brother of Kirsten, loved son-in-law of Ron and Nancy Bary, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
"A True Warrior of
Ngati Tumatauenga".
In lieu of a floral tribute a donation made to The Child Cancer Foundation, c/- PO Box 7062, Newtown, Wellington 6242, would be appreciated. Messages to the Couchman family C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441, or may be left at www.robertjcotton.co.nz/funerals. A Military service for Aaron will be held at the Cultural Centre, Linton Military Camp, Puttick Road, Linton on Monday, February 18, 2019, at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Press on Feb. 16, 2019
